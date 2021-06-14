Zone One Complex adds adult bumper cars, karaoke night, and more to its roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Zone One Entertainment Complex, owners Jasmine Ashley and Pharaoh Paige continually work hard to create a space with zero limitations for fun. As statewide COVID restrictions continue to lift, Paige encourages visitors to come out and enjoy karaoke nights, bumper cars for children ages one through six, roller skating, and more.

The venue features a full restaurant, bar, arcade system, full skating rink and indoor play arena.

For more information regarding scheduling and prices at Zone One Entertainment Complex, click here.