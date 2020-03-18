Tops announces hours for seniors only shopping

(WIVB)-Tops Friendly Market is joining the growing list of stores across the nation adding special shopping times for seniors during the coronaviruis pandemic.

The company annouced Wednesday that effective Thursday, March 19, it will open its doors for those 60and older, allowing them to shop from 6:00 a.m. -7:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

“In these uncertain times we at Tops Friendly Markets feel the need to address the concerns of our most vulnerable populatin,” officials said in a statement.

Tops also has curbside and pickup delivery as an alternate shopping solution.