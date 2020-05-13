Tops donating a portion of pizza purchases to the Salvation Army

Williamsville, N.Y. (WETM) – During the month of May, 25 percent of every purchase of any pizza at Tops Friendly Market Carry out Café will go to the Salvation Army.

In addition, for every $1 donation made, both Tops and PepsiCo will provide a $3 donation for the Salvation Army.

“Now more than ever we want to make sure we are doing all that we can to help our neighbors in need,” said Karri Zwirlein, director of bakery, deli & prepared foods for Tops Friendly Markets. “Partnering with PepsiCo Foundation to assist the Salvation Army was a natural fit for this promotion in our carry out café. Not only are we appreciative of their generosity to the Salvation Army, but also extending their kindness to the givers by donating a 16.9 oz, six pack of Pepsi via an ecoupon for anyone who makes a donation of $5 or more to Salvation Army.”

To learn more or to make an online donation today to benefit the Salvation Army in your community, visit https://www.topsneighborshelpingneighbors.com/