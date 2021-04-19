Tops’ latest $10,000 winners are both Amherst residents

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Amherst residents are the latest winners of Tops’ Monopoly Rip It and Win It game.

David B. and Carol G. are winners eight and nine, and each has won $10,000 in “food and fuel stimulus.”

David’s planning to use his winnings during his weekly shopping trips. He’s also going to get all his gas at Tops, since it will be free now.

“I went through 30 tickets and when I saw one that said you have won $10,000 I put it aside, opened the other tickets and went back to it and very carefully placed it in my wallet and headed to the store.” David B.

After opening her winning ticket at home and calling Tops, she immediately called her husband at work.

“We are thrilled. This is the biggest thing I have ever won in my entire life. We have been playing Tops Monopoly since the beginning of time. We’ve won soup and applesauce, but nothing like this.” Carol G.

Carol’s not planning to make any big changes, though.

“That’s just the way I am. I won’t be frivolous,” she says.

There could be up to 50 grand prize winners as the 12th season of the game continues through May 29. Other prizes include gift cards, free in-store products and GasPoints vouchers.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.