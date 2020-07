NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tops Markets held a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony at its renovated North Buffalo store (2101 Elmwood Ave.) on Sunday.

Tops spent nearly $3 million on the store.

This marks the tenth renovation for the supermarket chain over the past year- it’s part of the chain’s $40 million capital improvement plan.

The floor-to-ceiling upgrades include new energy-efficient equipment, digital menu screens, and LED lighting, and a new Spot Cafe inside.