Tops Markets offering half-off coffee to essential workers

(WIVB) – Tops Markets is raising a “cup of kindness” to thank essential workers with half-off coffee.

The grocery chain is offering all essential workers (no ID required) a 50 percent discount on any single-serve coffee or handcrafted beverage at any of its locations through June 13.

The discount is being offered to all first responders, health care workers, frontline personnel, and essential workers. It applies at all Tops Carry Out Cafes, Tops Franchise stores, and Tops SPoT Coffee shops at Maple Road in Amherst, Transit Road in Depew, Transit Road in Amherst, and Sheridan Drive in Buffalo.

