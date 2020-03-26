1  of  3
Breaking News
US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump Erie County Department of Health reports second coronavirus related death Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Tops Markets to install Plexiglas shields on front-end registers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tops_Bankruptcy_0_20180420214007

(WIVB) – Tops Markets announced Thursday that it will begin rolling out additional safety measures at all 162 stores.

The safety measures include installing Plexiglas shields on as many front-end registers as possible, and giving associates protective face masks where the Plexiglas can’t be installed.

Tops associates in the pharmacy and at the customer service desk will also be given protective face shields.

The installation process will take place over the next few weeks.

Wegmans also announced Thursday that it will be ramping up safety measures by adding glass shields at its checkout lines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss