Tops Markets to install Plexiglas shields on front-end registers

(WIVB) – Tops Markets announced Thursday that it will begin rolling out additional safety measures at all 162 stores.

The safety measures include installing Plexiglas shields on as many front-end registers as possible, and giving associates protective face masks where the Plexiglas can’t be installed.

Tops associates in the pharmacy and at the customer service desk will also be given protective face shields.

The installation process will take place over the next few weeks.

Wegmans also announced Thursday that it will be ramping up safety measures by adding glass shields at its checkout lines.