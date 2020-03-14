Tops temporarily changes hours over coronavirus concerns

(WIVB)- In an effort to restock as demand runs high due to coronavirus concerns, Tops Friendly Market released a statement saying it has temporarily changed its operating hours.

“As we continue to do all we can to serve the needs of our customers, we will be closing our 24-hour locations at 1:00 am and reopening at 5:00 am to allow our store teams to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in our stores. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice.”







The stores with revised hours are listed below:

5827 S. TRANSIT RD., LOCKPORT,NY 355 ORCHARD PARK RD., WEST SENECA, NY 5175 BROADWAY, DEPEW, NY 65 GREY STREET, EAST AURORA, NY 2140 GRAND ISLAND BLVD., GRAND ISLAND, NY 3865 UNION ROAD, CHEEKTOWAGA,NY 4777 TRANSIT RD., DEPEW, NY 890 YOUNG ST., TONAWANDA, NY 2101 ELMWOOD AVE. BUFFALO, NY S. 6150 SOUTH PARK AVE.,HAMBURG,NY 1740 SHERIDAN DR., BUFFALO, NY 1900 CLINTON AVENUE S., ROCHESTER, NY 3507 MT. READ BLVD., GREECE, NY 6179 NY Rt 96, FARMINGTON, NY 3932 STATE ROUTE 281, CORTLAND,NY 2300 N. TRIPHAMMER RD.,ITHACA, NY 271 MAIN ST., NEW PALTZ,NY 16 Jon J Wagner Way, LAGRANGEVILLE, NY 1936 US RT 6, CARMEL, NY 309 WEST MORRIS ST., BATH, NY 136 ENNIS LANE, TOWANDA,PA