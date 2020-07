ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Republicans in New York State are calling for in-class instruction this fall as we await a decision from Governor Andrew Cuomo. That determination, based on a formula, won't be made until the first week of August.

"I view that we cannot re-open as a country; as a state, we cannot have a truly fully functioning economy without our schools being opened," said NYGOP Chair Nick Langworthy.