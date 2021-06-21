Toronto Blue Jays to open Sahlen Field to full capacity on June 24; Vlad Jr. bobblehead giveaway Friday

BUFFALO, NY – JUNE 2: A general view of the front entrance to Sahlen Field before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins on June 2, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Blue Jays will open Sahlen Field to full capacity starting June 24.

Fans no longer have to show proof of vaccination to enter the ballpark, and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased.

Ticket holders will receive information on the changes directly from the club. Click here for more information.

The team will also bring back its first in-stadium fan giveaway since 2019 on June 25 with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead. The first 7,000 fans to enter Sahlen Field will receive a bobblehead.

Behold: The Vladdy Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead (Photo: Toronto Blue Jays)https://t.co/8DIFgB9DTp pic.twitter.com/eROkXv8Zyu — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 21, 2021

Tickets are available now for games from June 24 to July 21 here.