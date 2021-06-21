Toronto Blue Jays to open Sahlen Field to full capacity on June 24; Vlad Jr. bobblehead giveaway Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Blue Jays will open Sahlen Field to full capacity starting June 24.
Fans no longer have to show proof of vaccination to enter the ballpark, and physical distancing and face covering requirements have been eased.
Ticket holders will receive information on the changes directly from the club. Click here for more information.
The team will also bring back its first in-stadium fan giveaway since 2019 on June 25 with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead. The first 7,000 fans to enter Sahlen Field will receive a bobblehead.
Tickets are available now for games from June 24 to July 21 here.