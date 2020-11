FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(WIVB) – A total of 83,204 absentee ballots have been returned to the Erie County Board of Elections as of Wednesday for the 2020 election.

This is the breakdown of returned absentee ballots for outstanding elections in the 143rd and 146th Assembly districts:

· In the 143rd Assembly District, 11,426 ballots have been returned, with 1,418 outstanding.

D – 6,518

R – 2,110

O – 2,798

· In the 146th Assembly, 16,595 ballots have been returned, with 1,759 outstanding.

D – 8,923

R – 3,612

O – 4,060