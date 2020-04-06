Total positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County now 1,149

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The total number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County is now 1,149 as of noon Monday.

The total Erie County death count from the coronavirus is 27. So far, 173 people have recovered.

There are 949 individuals in isolation in the county and 214 hospitalized, about half of whom are in the ICU.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, Erie County Department of Health director Gale Burstein said that in the past few days, the slope of hospitalizations appears to be leveling off a little bit.

Burstein said the leveling of the slope is reflective of social distancing practices.

She added that the county is still in capacity at all hospitals.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added that the county doesn’t have a shortage of ventilators at this time, and no ventilators have been moved outside of the area yet.

He noted that there are now positive cases in nearly every town in the county.

COVID19 Map can be found at https://t.co/4Ik4xaZru4 pic.twitter.com/9JeqVJNw3Y — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 6, 2020

With Passover and Holy Week starting this week, Burstein and Poloncarz are both reminding county residents how important it is to practice social distancing.

“We know it’s important for us to observe our religious holidays, but this year we have to be a little different and figure out how we can do it safely and without large groups, in our own homes,” Burstein said.

The CDC has recommended all Americans wear some type of face covering while going out in public, though surgical masks and other professional PPE is reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Burstein demonstrated how to make a no-sew mask out of materials like an old T-shirt or a bandana and a coffee filter.

Here is an idea for a NO SEW mask. #homemademasks pic.twitter.com/EAM4ckYDPt — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 6, 2020

Another idea for a NO SEW mask. This one uses a coffee filter as a filter. pic.twitter.com/djBKQOTkux — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 6, 2020

Poloncarz mentioned the extension of NYS PAUSE orders to April 29. The orders bar non-essential businesses from operating and mandate social distancing practices.

Residents can submit complaints about gatherings or non-essential businesses, and employees can submit complaints about employees here.