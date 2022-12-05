AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– One local business is helping pay it forward–the Buffalo way.

For a city that’s known as the “City of Good Neighbors,” Totally Buffalo, a store that’s known to connect local businesses together, is also connecting families with the help they need during the holidays.

“It’s so important for the folks who really need help,” said Mary Friona-Celani, President of Totally Buffalo. “The need is greater than ever in Western New York, which is sad, but also the thing about it is, Western New Yorkers love to give.”

The annual “Make a Case” toy drive collects new toys to fill a pillow case for children and families in need. Partnering with Response to Love and Neighborhood Health Center, they are hoping to help 600 families.

“Any toy you loved growing up, or any toy that maybe means something to you or brings back a great memory,” Friona-Celani, says when explaining what types of toys they are collecting.

Totally Buffalo Cares is also collecting crafts, clothing and winter accessories to help families during the winter months.

The organization is also helping families, like the Snell Family, whose daughter Everly has an illness, helping them find relief on bills, to have the holiday they deserve.

If you would like to help the “Make a Case” Toy Drive, or help Totally Buffalo Cares helps families like the Snells, head to their website here, to find out where you can drop off donations.