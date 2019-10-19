BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re still a few weeks from Halloween but we’re already looking forward to the holiday season. Your help is needed now to make spirits bright for local kids.

Totally Buffalo’s Hope for the Holidays campaign to give pillowcases full of toys to kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital is going to make and stuff 500 pillowcases with amazing toys, pajamas, books, games and more for sick children at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

They need volunteers to help make pillowcases, as well as individuals and businesses to sponsor cases. They also need toys and books to fill them.

There’s 3 ways you can help. Donate items, donate money, donate your time. See the link below for more details.

https://totallybuffalohopefortheholidays.org/