Tourists wary of possible new surcharge in Niagara Falls State Park

Your next visit to Niagara Falls, could end up costing you more than you expect to pay.

The Niagara Falls City Council approved a tourist surcharge for the Niagara Falls State Park this week, and that means tourists from will be paying more when trying to park and visit falls attractions.

The measure calls for a $5 surcharge added on to every vehicle that parks in the Niagara Falls State Park parking lot; $20 surcharge added for buses that park there. There will also be a $2 surcharge added on to every ticket sold at attractions taking place in the park.

As far as what’s next for this tour a surcharge, it has to pass through some red tape before it can ever happen. It has to be approved by the assembly and the governor as well.

