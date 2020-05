AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst is holding a “Help Thy Neighbor” donation drive on Monday.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St.

The town is teaming up with the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and Assemblywoman Karen McMahon to collect health and personal care items to benefit St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and to help families in need.