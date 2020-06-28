Town of Amherst is negotiating to buy the Westwood Country Club land

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst is negotiating with the owners of the Westwood Country Club to buy the land.

Town supervisor Brian Kulpa says the land would be used to create a park, as well as several developments, including UBMD’s Orthopedic Ambulatory Center, an indoor fieldhouse, and mixed-use buildings.

Kulpa says designers will put plans together this week for the Westwood land.

He added that the town is looking into contamination at the site before it moves forward.

If they end up buying the land and creating a park there, Audobon Park would be turned into space for development and athletics.