Town of Clarence cancels summer recreation, youth bureau programs due to COVID-19

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The town of Clarence is canceling the following programs for summer 2020 due to COVID-19:
· All Summer Recreation programs including playgrounds and crafts
· All Summer Youth Bureau Programs
The town pool also will not open.
Some large events have also been canceled by their organizing groups, including:
o Lobster Fest
o Clarence Hollowfest
o Summer Concert Series
o Rock the Barn
o Previously was Bark in the Park and the Memorial Day Parade
Town of Clarence has the following on hold until further notice:
· Town Park Clubhouse, Legion Hall and Pavilion bookings
· Summer sports leagues (basketball courts, ball diamonds, soccer and football fields remain closed)
· Playgrounds remain closed
· Town Board Meetings and other Town Meetings. (Work sessions may be held via zoom and are posted on our website with the zoom information)
