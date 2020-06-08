Closings
Town of Clarence cancels summer recreation, youth bureau programs due to COVID-19

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The town of Clarence is canceling the following programs for summer 2020 due to COVID-19:

·      All Summer Recreation programs including playgrounds and crafts

·      All Summer Youth Bureau Programs

The town pool also will not open.

Some large events have also been canceled by their organizing groups, including:

o   Lobster Fest

o   Clarence Hollowfest

o   Summer Concert Series

o   Rock the Barn

o   Previously was Bark in the Park and the Memorial Day Parade

Town of Clarence has the following on hold until further notice:

·      Town Park Clubhouse, Legion Hall and Pavilion bookings

·      Summer sports leagues (basketball courts, ball diamonds, soccer and football fields remain closed)

·      Playgrounds remain closed

·      Town Board Meetings and other Town Meetings. (Work sessions may be held via zoom and are posted on our website with the zoom information)

For more information, click here.

