Town of Hamburg and AL Asphalt work to reach an agreement on controversial plant proposal

HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) – An agreement could be reached tonight on whether a controversial asphalt plant will go in the town of Hamburg. It’s been more than five months of back and forth for the town of Hamburg, its residents and AL Asphalt.

AL Asphalt wants to build a plant on camp road in the Town of Hamburg. That property is zoned for heavy industrial use, but the town says the company needed to conduct a full environmental study saying that’s in the best interest of the residents.

AL Asphalt took the town to court arguing that the town is delaying the process, but last month a judge threw out the lawsuit.

After months of negotiations and litigations regarding the asphalt proposal, it’s possible that during a town board meeting Monday night a settlement could be reached. However, Town Supervisor Jim Shaw admits that he’s not feeling all that confident.

“AL Asphalt has conflicting business needs their legal positioning is a little different then the town,” Shaw said. “So whenever there’s a lawsuit the law favors compromise, judges will also tell you try to reconcile your differences outside judicial intervention. We’re trying to do that but there’s no guarantee that we can reach common ground.”

Many residents against the proposal say it would affect the environment, create pollution and add noise and traffic to the area.

The town board is expected to discuss the future of the AL Asphalt proposal during Monday’s meeting starting at 7.