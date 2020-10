TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Niagara Police Department is looking a 16-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.

Michael T.J. Aaron is described as 5’8″ and 130 lbs., last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Niagara Police at (716) 438-3393.