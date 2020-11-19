Town of Tonawanda, Amherst town supervisors call on residents to “take COVID-19 seriously”

(WIVB) – Two northtown leaders are calling on their residents to take COVID-19 precautions seriously as they move into the Orange zone.

Town supervisors from Amherst and Tonawanda now say they’re working with law enforcement to handle these new measures.

Town of Tonawanda supervisor Joseph Emminger and Town of Amherst supervisor Brian Kulpa are pointing to their dense population as the reason for the high infection rate.

The two say that while parties, and in Amherst’s case, local colleges, have become an issue, community spread resuling from people living in close proximity could be to blame for their rising numbers.

Both towns now move from yellow into orange zones, leading to more closures.

The two leaders say they’ve already been in contact with their local police departments on how to handle and endorse these new rules, including bringing an end to gatherings that cause community spread.

“I think in most communities across WNY, I think most communities are abiding by wearing a mask and socially distancing,” Emminger said. “People just don’t realize how contagious this virus is. House parties are a big problem, and those gotta stop.”

Both municipalities will move to 50 percent remote, but Kulpa and Emminger say their town halls will remain open to the public. While Amherst town meetings have and will stay remote, Tonawanda is switching from in-person to remote meetings starting next week.