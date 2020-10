TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Aquatic Center in the Town of Tonawanda is reopening Thursday.

It’s located at 1 Pool Plaza at Delaware Road and Sheridan Drive.

It’s open to the public until Oct. 4 at no charge.

New membership rates will kick in on Oct. 5.

The pool opens at 8 a.m. tomorrow with a special senior swim until 11:30 a.m.

Masks are required when entering the building but are not required in the pool.