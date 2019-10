TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police and fire battled a fire on Military Rd., near the former Lucidol Chemical Plant site overnight.

Police tell us they got the call around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. They were putting out the flames until early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the fire was contained to a building on the property. No injuries were reported.

At this time, investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature.