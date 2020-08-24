Town of Tonawanda fitness center will not reopen until further notice, Aquatics Center may reopen in fall

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda’s fitness center will not reopen until further notice, the town’s Youth, Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The fitness center is located in the Town of Tonawanda Aquatics and Fitness Center.

The state’s rules for fitness centers reopening- including a 33 percent occupancy limit, need for social distancing, and HVAC system upgrades- would make it “very difficult” to operate the fitness room, Monday’s press release said.

“In addition, there is the sanitizing component which takes place when the limited number of fitness machines becomes unoccupied and the sanitizing process takes place to get ready for its next use,” the press release said.

“Covid-19 has put a strain on everyone and the YPR Department’s primary concerns are for the Health & Safety of its membership & staff and we are not willing to compromise that as COVID-19 has no boundaries or conscious,” the statement added. “There is also a financial component that must be strongly looked at in the fitness operation; the cost of additional staffing to frequently clean and sanitize equipment, as well as the additional cost of sanitizing products.”

The Youth, Parks and Recreation Department does plan on reopening the Aquatics center. They’re currently looking at an Oct. 1 reopening date, subject to change pending another COVID-19 outbreak or the town’s finances.

The YPR staff is looking to restructure its membership rates, possible adding some water attractions for kids and to create a family friendly atmosphere.

The YPR Department will finalize a refund plan for its members. They’ll be notified by mail and email when the plan is put into place.