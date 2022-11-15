ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local municipalities have reinstated their winter parking bans due to impending weather.

The Town of Tonawanda announced Tuesday that its winter parking restrictions will take effect at 2 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 and will run until April 1.

While the restriction is in place, overnight street parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. is prohibited for easier snow removal.

Cheektowaga announced that it has implemented its parking ban and will be placing reminders on vehicles parked in streets overnight and issuing parking tickets once the snow starts.

The Village of Kenmore announced that will reinstate its winter parking ban effective 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Street parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. The ban remains effective until Nov. 15.