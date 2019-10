TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

In August, Justin Jenkins and his wife Heather pleaded guilty to a string of robberies across the northtowns.

Heather admitted to helping her husband steal from three convenience stores in Amherst and the Tonawandas.

Justin pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery.

A judge will sentence Heather in November. She faces a maximum of 21 years in prison.