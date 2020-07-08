Town of Tonawanda offering “cool down areas” for residents during hot weather

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Tonawanda is offering a “cool down area” at the Senior Citizens Center at 251 Ensminger Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this week’s heatwave through Friday. Town officials ask you to bring your mask.

Hours at the Sheridan-Parkside Splash Pad and Spray fountains at the Ellwood, Kenilworth, and Thurston playgrounds ill also extend until 8 p.m. through Friday.

According to the town, the Kenilworth and Kenmore libraries will operate as a “cool down area” as well.

Below are the libraries hours of operation: