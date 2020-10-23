Town of Tonawanda parking ban delayed until Nov. 15 due to good weather

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda seasonal parking ban has been delayed until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15 due to good weather.

The ban normally goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1.

The parking ban prohibits parking on all streets in the Town of Tonawanda between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow,” a press release from the Town of Tonawanda said Friday.

