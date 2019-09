TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Authorities say David Berger, 27, is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 140 ponds. He left his home Sunday on a bike after making suicidal statements.

He may be heading towards the Adirondacks or a campground in Royalton.

His last known location was towards Middleport.