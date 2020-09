TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The lobby of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department will be closed to the public later this month due to construction.

This will start Sept. 15- however, police tell News 4 that their front desk will have an officer on duty at all times.

Temporary Lobby Closure

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department will be undergoing necessary building updates.

The front lobby of the police station to be closed 09/15/2020 to 10/15/2020. No Walk-ins although the Front Desk will continue to be staffed by a police officer 24/7 pic.twitter.com/fSSe4hJlc0 — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) September 4, 2020

They say for emergencies, call 911 and for non-emergencies call their main number, (716) 876-5300.