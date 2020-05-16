1  of  3
Town of Tonawanda Police investigating reports of suspicious vehicle

News
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle after it was reported an adult passenger asked a juvenile to go for a ride.

The incident happened in the area of Bathurst Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was described as a black van driven by a white man with a white female passenger. The vehicle pulled to the side of the roadway and the passenger asked the juvenile to go for a ride. The juvenile declined and the van left the area.

On Friday, the police department received information that a black Hyundai minivan was observed in the Bathurst Drive area on Thursday. The van was described as a newer model with dark tinted windows and a yellow license plate. The van was said to have been driven by a white female with a white male passenger in their late 30s or early 40s.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716)879-6614 or the confidential tipline at (716)879-6606.

