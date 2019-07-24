Town of Tonawanda police looking for help finding missing man

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing, vulnerable man.

Chico Garcia, 42, was last seen on July 18 at Noon. At the time, he was in the area of Military Rd. and Sheridan Dr.

When last seen, he was wearing shorts, Croc shoes and no shirt.

Garcia is 5’11” and roughly 200 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606. Callers are asked to refer to complaint number 19-930569.