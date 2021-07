TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Ruben K. White has been missing since July 18.

He’s described as 5’6″ and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bartolotta at 879-6641 or call Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300 if he’s located.