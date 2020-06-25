Town of Tonawanda police officer, wife charged with filing false incident report in January crash

(WIVB) – A Town of Tonawanda Police officer and his wife have been indicted on false accident report charges following a January crash on Englewood Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.

Howard M. Scholl III, 37, of the Town of Tonawanda, is charged with first degree falsifying business records and fifth degree insurance fraud. His wife, Aimee Scholl, 35, is charged with first-degree falsifying business records.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, it’s alleged that Howard was driving on the night of Jan. 19 with Aimee in the passenger seat when he struck another vehicle. He was off duty at the time.

The defendants are alleged to have mislead the responding officers about who was driving in order to conceal that Howard had been drinking and was under the influence of alcohol, leading to a false accident report.

It’s also alleged that Howard called his insurance provider and said that Aimee had been driving at the time of the collision.

The Scholls remain released on their own recognizance. They’re scheduled to return on Aug. 12 for a pre-trial conference.