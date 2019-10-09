Town of Tonawanda Police speak with residents about crime concerns

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Politicians, police and residents held a community forum Tuesday to address a recent spike in crime in the Town of Tonawanda.

In the past six months, the Town of Tonawanda Police have investigated a number of killings, which sparked complaints from residents who say it’s time for local leaders to step up.

In August, Danielle Cretacci was shot and killed in a home on Ebling Avenue. Her two daughters were also shot but survived.

Most recently, a man was stabbed to death near a mini-mart on Vulcan Street.

Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick held a community forum where residents could speak with the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

At the meeting, many voiced concerns when it comes to a police presence in certain parts of the town. Hardwick said he wanted to hold the forum as a way to start a dialogue.