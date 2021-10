TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda is paying special tribute to the only police officer in its force who was killed in the line of duty.

The town’s newly-remodeled police headquarters will now be named the Frank H. Pfonner Public Safety Building.

Pfonner was killed in the line of duty in 1923. He was one of the first three officers hired by the town when the police were formed in 1920.