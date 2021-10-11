Town of Tonawanda supervisor reacts to backlash on proposal to put a Jim’s Steakout at Adventure Landing site

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda is speaking out on plans to turn Adventure Landing into a Jim’s Steakout.

The family fun center on Sheridan Drive used to be known as Putt-Putt.

Supervisor Joe Emminger responded to a town resident who emailed him upset about this change. Emminger says he’s heard from other residents about this project.

He’s reminding residents who are upset about the plans that the town has no say on who a person can sell their property to. He also says the land is zoned for a restaurant.

Emminger is inviting residents concerned about the project to attend next week’s town board meeting.

That’s happening at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the municipal building.

In a Friday Facebook post, Adventure Landing’s owners said they have been open every day since being able to reopen after COVID-19 shutdowns lifted.

“Our hope, since finding out about the property being put up for sale, has been to work out a long term lease extension with a new landlord,” they said.