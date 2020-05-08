Town of Tonawanda supervisor says he’s still testing positive for COVID-19

(WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda supervisor Joe Emminger is still testing positive for the coronavirus, after he completed home coronavirus isolation at the end of April.

Emminger posted on his Facebook Friday that he had a second COVID-19 test for his own peace of mind, and that it came back positive.

“Doctors don’t think it’s a new case, just the remnants of my original case from 30 days ago when I first started showing symptoms,” Emminger wrote. “Not nearly as sick as before [fingers crossed emoji] but I still need to go into semi isolation (not the complete isolation I was in before) meaning I need to wear a mask inside the house and stay away from family members.”