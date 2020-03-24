1  of  3
Town of Tonawanda: Trash goes inside cans

TOWN OF TONAWANDA (WIVB)- The Town of Tonawanda is sending out a reminder about trash pickup.

Crews will be down to using one truck for garbage and recycling pickup so officials are asking residents to put the correct items in the recycle bin and not to leave loose trash outside of the garbage totes, to ensure employee safety.

