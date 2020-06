TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda is reopening the Lincoln Pool on Monday.

The pool will only be open to people who live in the Ken-Ton area this summer. You must buy a resident access card to get in.

Capacity in the main pool will be limited to 75 swimmers.

The wading pool will be limited to 50. Both will be on a first-come, first-served basis.