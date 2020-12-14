Town of Tonawanda winter parking ban postponed again

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Tonawanda’s winter parking ban has again been temporarily lifted due to the weather.

Town supervisor Joe Emminger posted on Facebook Monday that the ban had been scheduled to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The ban will now be delayed until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The parking ban prohibits parking on streets in the town between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“In the event that a significant snowfall occurs, please use common sense and remove your vehicles from the street so that our town highway plows can clear the snow,” Emminger writes. “Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.”