AMHERST — Development continues to move ahead for the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.

Now town officials are looking to make zoning changes which will allow for more than just retail space at the site.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa tells News 4 the town will be changing their zoning plans, which would allow for all retail space in the town to be mixed-use. He said officials made this decision prior to the mall going up for auction back in April.