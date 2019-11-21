Town officials in Hamburg to take close look at lakeshore issues

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – High waters, combined with strong wind, are becoming a more persistent problem on the Lake Erie shoreline in the Town of Hamburg. Now, local officials are providing a strong indication that they will take action to protect property owners.

“We are going to have to develop a plan to address these dangers now and in the future,” Town Supervisor James Shaw wrote to the town’s residents in a Facebook post this week.

Shaw called a meeting to take place at town hall on Wednesday night to address the issue.

“They have to do something” said Jackie Caboot, who grew up in Hamburg’s Hoover Beach neighborhood. Caboot’s father still lives there.

In October, the area dealt with two strong wind storms in a matter of days. It pushed waves up over seawalls into Hoover Beach and onto Route 5.

“My dad did very well (during the storms),” Caboot said. “He lost a few shingles on the roof and had a couple of inches of water in the basement.”

“There was some beach at Hoover Beach (once).” Shaw said. “Today, it’s breakwall and water almost up to the top of these various seawalls.”

Shaw invited local, state, and federal officials to his meeting, as well as lakeshore residents to discuss what can be done.

“We’ve got some ideas to kick around about what we can do to weather the next storm more effectively,” Shaw said. “And then we’ve got the long term issues of how can we make life a little more livable along the lake.”

While much of the attention has been on high water levels on Lake Ontario recently, all five Great Lakes are currently higher than they should be at this time of year. All five are also higher than they were at this time in 2018.

“I think it has a lot to do with the lake being so high,” Caboot said.