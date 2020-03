CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Tonawanda Police say there are no injuries after a tractor-trailer hit the CSX overpass on Fillmore Avenue.

It happened at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

The driver told police his trailer was empty, and he was heading to a warehouse in North Tonawanda.

He was issued a summons for height restrictions.

The street reopened an hour and a half later, according to police.