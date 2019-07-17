Tractor-trailer smashes into NYS Thruway Authority truck

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two New York State Thruway Authority workers are fine, but their truck is a different story.

On Wednesday morning, the Thruway Authority says two maintenance employees in Westfield were doing routine cleanup work when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The pickup truck was forced off the road. Thankfully, the workers weren’t in it at the time of the crash, so they didn’t suffer any injuries.

The Thruway Authority is asking drivers to be alert in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

(Image: NYS Thruway Authority)

(Image: NYS Thruway Authority)