(WIVB) – If you take Route 33 to go downtown, you may want to find a different route for the next couple of weeks.

Starting Monday, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Goodell Street and Virginia Street, and lane restrictions will be in place on Goodell Street between Michigan Avenue and Elm Street.

The Locust Street off-ramp from Route 33 westbound will also be closed.

Crews will be there for waterline work, which officials say will last about five weeks.