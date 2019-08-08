Traffic pattern changes for the Bills’ first preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Game-day traffic patterns will be in effect on Thursday as the Bills play their first preseason game of the year.

The home team will be taking on the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field at 7 p.m.

Prior to that, road closures will begin in the area.

To start things off, Abbott Rd. will be closed to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 (north end of closure) and Lot 2 (south end of closure) at 1:45 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the New Era Field parking lot will open. The stadium gates will open after that at 5:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., or halfway through the fourth quarter, the westbound side of Route 20A (Big Tree Rd.) will be closed from Abbott Rd. to the Route 219 overpass.

Any vehicles leaving the stadium or private lots along Route 20A will have to drive east.

Traffic is obviously expected to be heavy on Thursday, so the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to plan for extra time when heading to New Era Field.

As an extra reminder, there are new traffic patterns along I-90 (between routes 400 and 219) and Route 5 due to construction, lane closures and shifts along the roads.

MORE | Here is a list of things you can and can’t bring to New Era Field.