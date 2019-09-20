Traffic pattern changes for the Bills home opener on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ home opener is happening this Sunday. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of changing traffic patterns coinciding with the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

7:45 a.m. – Abbott Road closes to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 (north end of the closure) and Lot 2 (south end of the closure). All through traffic will be diverted at that time.

9:00 a.m. – New Era Field parking lots open. Deputies will be focusing on eliminating excessive consumption of alcohol and individuals possessing glass bottles. Also, fans and tailgaters are reminded that the Fan Code of Conduct, which promotes responsible tailgating, extends to the parking lots, and that individuals need a game ticket to be in the parking lot. Any games or activities that impeded traffic flow will not be permitted.

11:30 a.m. – Stadium gates open; guests are encouraged to arrive at the gates early; people are encouraged to check the prohibited items list here.

3:30 p.m. (or midway thru the 4th quarter) – Route 20a (a.k.a. Big Tree Road) will be closed to westbound traffic from Abbott Road to the Route 219 overpass. All vehicles leaving the stadium and private lots along Rte. 20A must travel east.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for getting to the stadium due to new traffic patterns on I-90 and Routes 219, 400 and 5.

The Skyway will reopen to two lanes in both directions on Saturday at 10 p.m., and this will last through Sunday.

The ramp from the I-190 south to the Skyway will also be open starting Saturday.