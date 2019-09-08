Train show kicks off at Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Rail historians rejoice!

The annual train show is happening at Buffalo’s Central Terminal.

The train show continues Sunday, September 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, and there you can see model train layouts in motion, railroad historical displays, a children’s play area and more.



The Niagara Frontier chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is behind the annual show this year, that’s one of the oldest rail historical groups in the country.

There are over 40 vendors selling train memorabilia. Adults are $5 dollars, kids 12 and under get in free.