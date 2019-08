(WIVB) — A brand of trampolines is being recalled. Officials say they are dangerous.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline.

It’s also pulling the 14 and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures, but no reinforcement clamps.

The manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off. At least four people have been injured.

If you bought the trampoline, stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.